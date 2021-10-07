Bonifay Kiwanis Club to host the Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bonifay Kiwanis Club is saddling up once again for their 76th Annual Rodeo. The Rodeo will take place Oct. 7-9, 2021 at the Memorial Field in Bonifay. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 pm.)

This Thursday, kids under 10 will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased online for $13.00 for adults, or $8.00 for children here. They can also be purchased at the gate, but for a slightly higher fare.

Some of the events include: bull riding, team-roping, calf-roping, mutton racing, and barrel racing.

There will also be a parade on Friday and Saturday starting at 1 p.m. which will get the crowds ready for the events happening later in the evening.

There will also be a Pancake Breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Bonifay Fire Station. Plates are $6 and will go toward supporting the fire stations efforts within the community.

The event also will give back to the youth of Holmes County.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so we take to raise funds for the youth of our community, to give scholarships to graduating senior as well as donate to different academic programs and sports programs within the community,” said Bonifay Kiwanis Club President, Miranda Hudson.

Hudson also said she is so excited to have everyone back especially after not having the event in 2020 due to the pandemic.