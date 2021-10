BONIFAY Fla. (WMBB) — In Holmes County Friday night first responders arrive at a house engulfed in flames.

The Bonifay Fire Rescue and Esto Fire Rescue responded to a house fire located at 2989 Beall Packing Road. Dispatch was called just before 10 Friday night.

Officials said the cause is unknown at this time. But when they arrived on the scene they confirmed nobody was home and there were no injuries.