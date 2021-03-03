Bonifay correctional officer charged with promoting child sex performance

BONIFAY, Fla. — A corrections officer is facing multiple charges involving child sex acts.

FDLE agents arrested Brian Patrick Carpenter, 34, of Bonifay, on 35 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and four counts of promoting sexual performance of a child, officials wrote in a news release. Carpenter is a correctional officer at Holmes Correctional Institution. The Florida Department of Corrections is moving forward with Carpenter’s immediate dismissal, they added.

The investigation began in January, and FDLE agents conducted a search warrant at Carpenter’s residence Tuesday. Agents found videos and photographs of child sexual abuse material involving children as young as 8-years-old being abused.

Carpenter was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Holmes County Jail. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams, officials wrote.