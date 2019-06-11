Bond set for teacher in stabbing case Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - The teacher accused of stabbing her husband multiple times appeared before a Bay County judge Tuesday afternoon.

43-year-old Kristy Linton Williams was ordered held on a $25,000 bond and told not to have contact with her husband.

Panama City Beach police say Williams, a teacher at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School, stabbed her husband in the back, chest, and arms during an argument early Monday at the Laketown Wharf Condominium. According to a police report William's husband, Richard Williams, escaped the condo and called 911 after the attack.

"We hold our educators to the highest of standards, professionally and personally, and so news of the arrest of an employee is very disheartening," Superintendent Bill Husfelt said in a statement to News 13. "In this situation, as in all others, the employee is suspended with pay (per the union contract) while the investigation continues."

Richard Williams injuries were non-life threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery, officials wrote.