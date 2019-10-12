Bond set for Panama City Beach man charged in bus driver’s death

News

by: Katarina Luketich

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has set bond at $30,000 for a Panama City Beach man charged with homicide by vehicle in the death of 32-year-old Kimberleigh Welch, a bus driver.

State troopers say Brandon Barner was driving south on I-65 southbound near the off-ramp to U.S. 45. Barner’s car hit the bus driven by Welch causing it to overturn, according to troopers. Welch was taken to University Hospital where she died.

Welch was a mother of four and is described as a hard worker who loved the students she drove to school. Welch had just dropped students off at Pathway Alternative School prior to the accident.

A third vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver of that car was not injured.

Barner is expected to return to court on Oct. 13 for arraignment. Barner was passing through Mobile to go to an alumni function at Jackson State University in Clinton, Miss.

