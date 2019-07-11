Bond set for bank robbery suspect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bond was set at $30,000 today for a suspect accused of robbing the First Federal Bank of Florida Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Police have identified the suspect as Aubrey Michael Rowe of Signal Mountain, Tennessee.

Panama City Beach officials say the suspect robbed the bank on Richard Jackson Boulevard, then was caught in Springfield in a stolen car shortly after.

Officials say the suspect stole the car from Murphy’s Express on Hutchinson Boulevard.

After stealing the vehicle, Rowe fled to First Federal Bank where he allegedly committed an armed robbery and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was also involved in several hit and run traffic crashes before he eventually ditched the stolen vehicle, officials say.

Officials found the car in the Springfield area and Rowe was taken into custody a short time later. He is charged with armed robbery and grand theft auto with further charges expected.