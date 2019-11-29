Bomb squad called in after fire suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested after a suspicious fire at this home in Walton County. Photo provided by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office

DeFuniak Springs (WMBB)— A suspect in a structure fire is in custody after authorities suspect he ignited a house fire and stole a volunteer firefighter’s vehicle, officials wrote in a news release.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Smith Road in DeFuniak Springs following the report of a structure fire. A Liberty Volunteer Firefighter arrived first, leaving his personal vehicle running while he got out to evaluate the fire.

A male covered in blood ran from the residence, stole the volunteer firefighter’s vehicle and fled. The suspect, later identified as William Larrick II, 38, was located on Royale Street in the DeFuniak Springs city limits and taken into custody.

The home on Smith Road was found to have suspicious materials inside. The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived and requested a bomb squad respond, officials wrote.

Deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue personnel are maintaining a perimeter while awaiting bomb squad response.