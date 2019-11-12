Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A boil water notice has been posted for parts of North Tyndall Parkwayand the surrounding area after a contractor hit a water main at the Butler Manor Apartments on Butler Drive.

The boil water notice affects residents and businesses within an area from Tyndall Parkway, between East 7th Street and Hwy 22, to just beyond Blue Jay Avenue.

The addresses range from 306 to 626 N. Tyndall Parkway, 5618 to 5800 Martin Ct., 428 to 436 Anita Dr., 5700 to 5716 Douglas St., 407 to 508 Hill Dr., 5705 to 5713 East 5th Ct., 5807 to 5820 Butler Dr., 421 to 607 N. Gay Ave., and all addresses on East 6th Street, Mickingbird Drive, East 5th Street and Blue Jay Dr.

Callaway Water System was turned off for 1 hour until repairs were completed and now the Public Works department is advising that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before being used.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions you can contact the City of Callaway Public Works at (850) 871-1033