Boil Water notice issued for much of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials say a broken 4-inch water main is causing problems across the city.

Customers on North Lagoon Drive from 7823 to 8705 on North Lagoon Dr, everyone in the Palm Bay Subdivision, the Grand Lagoon Shores Subdivision, residents on Boca Lagoon Drive and residents on Boca Shores Drive should boil their water.

“As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used,” officials wrote. “This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the water line repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is

safe to drink.

If you have any questions regarding this Notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 ext. 2420 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.