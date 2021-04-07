Boil water notice issued for all of Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The entire Gulf County Water Department System is under a boil water notice, county officials said Wednesday.

“Due to upgrades to the system. we are issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice Precautionary Boil water notice to the entire System,” they wrote in a news release. “You are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute prior to using for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth or use bottled water until further notice”

Officials added that the county will be notified when the boil water notice is rescinded.