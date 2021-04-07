Boil water notice issued for all of Gulf County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The entire Gulf County Water Department System is under a boil water notice, county officials said Wednesday.

“Due to upgrades to the system. we are issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice Precautionary Boil water notice to the entire System,” they wrote in a news release. “You are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute prior to using for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth or use bottled water until further notice”

Officials added that the county will be notified when the boil water notice is rescinded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Welcome Wall making progress in downtown

Residents want more to be done about Walton beach flag warning systems

Panama City Weather Forecast 4-7-2021

A Lynn Haven family loses half their home to a fire on Tuesday night

Gulf Coast State College creates $1,400 scholarship for local incoming students

DeSantis vs. "60 Minutes"

More Local News

Don't Miss