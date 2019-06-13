Boil Water notice for 150 near Star Avenue and John Pitts Road

Bay County, Fla. - Bay County Utilities were repairing a water line near the intersection of John Pitts and Star Ave. Thursday afternoon.

During the repairs, approximately 150 customers in the area will experience a water outage and, once the water service is returned, will be under a precautionary boil water notice until bacteriological surveys can be completed.

Under a precautionary boil water notice, water used for consumption can be disinfected by any one of the following methods:



• Bring the water to a rolling boil and holding it there for one minute.



• Use a disinfecting chemical. If water cannot be boiled, put eight drops of common household bleach –which is 1/8 teaspoon of common household bleach into one (1) gallon of tap water, shake it, and allow it to stand for thirty (30) minutes before drinking. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops or about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach, shake it, and let it stand for 30 minutes. There should be a slight chlorine odor. Use common household bleach that has 5 percent to 6 percent active ingredients. Use food-grade containers. Do not use bleach that has perfume scents added.



• Using water purification tablets or iodine that many sports and camping stores sell.

Consumption includes brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables and homemade ice. Tap water may be used for showers, baths, shaving and washing, so long as care is taken not to swallow or allow water in eyes, nose or mouth. Children and disabled individuals should have their bath supervised to ensure water is not ingested. The time spent bathing should be minimized. Though the risk of illness is minimal, individuals who have recent surgical wounds, are immunosuppressed, or have a chronic illness may want to consider using bottled or boiled water for cleansing until the notice is lifted.



This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until work is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.



For more information, please contact Bay County Utility Services at (850) 248-5010.