Body of tourist recovered near Crab Island

WMBB
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says their dive team has recovered a body of a Texas man who disappeared off Crab Island Tuesday.
His name has not been released.
These are the conditions the OCSO Marine Unit faced as they helped search for a Texas man who disappeared in waters off Crab Island yesterday. Our Dive Team recovered his body. The FWC is handling the investigation. Our condolences to the victim’s family.Posted by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 10, 2019
