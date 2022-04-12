OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been found in a river near Crestview, Fla.

Deputies said around 3 p.m. fishermen out on the Shoal River discovered a partially decomposed human body. The body was tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River bridge on Monday, April 11.

Deputies traveled on a boat to the scene to investigate. The remains have not been identified yet but an autopsy will be conducted. Investigators with OCSO said there are no obvious indicators of the cause of death, so they cannot determine if it is foul play yet.

Due to the condition of the body, the race, age, and sex of the person haven’t been determined.