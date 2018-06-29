Boating Accident Claims Local Man's Life Video

Panama City, FL - A Panama City Beach man, who was run over by his own boat, has died.

Brad Martin Bramblett died Monday at a local hospital from injuries he received in the incident.

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers wrote in a news release that Bramblett fell overboard around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, just off of the Panama City Marina.

The boat then circled around and ran over Bramblett. Two nearby boaters pull him out of the water. The boat continued to circle in the water until the coast guard tossed a rope into the propellor and shut down the boat motor.

State wildlife officials are still investigating to determine how or why Bramblett fell off of his boat.

