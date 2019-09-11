Blue Springs restoration project underway

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– After a shortened season due to stormwater issues, the Blue Springs improvement project is officially underway.



The Jackson County Commissioners awarded a bid to the Whittaker company at today’s board meeting.



The goal of the project is to prevent contaminated water from entering the springs.



“Basically that project is gonna involve replacing some drainage areas. The goal is to keep any contaminated water from out of the springs so it’ll be basically a stormwater project. It’s being funded through the Northwest Florida Water Management District, a grant we have with them,” said Kristie Cloud, Executive Assistant and Jackson County Public Information Officer.



The Whittaker company will be responsible for replacing a retaining wall around the spring. They will also add a deck and additional sidewalks around the spring.



The company will also add a deck and additional sidewalks to the park.​

The stormwater project is expected to cost around $600,000.​ But, it’s being funded by the Northwest Florida Water Management District.



“We’re really hoping ​that the Blue Springs recreational area will be back to normal by next year. I do know that they will draw down the mill pond when they do construction on this retaining wall so if you see that, that’s gonna be normal and a part of what they have to do to construct the new retaining wall,” Cloud said.



The county hopes the project will be done by next year so residents can get back to enjoying all the park has to offer.