Blue Angels watching weather ahead of beach airshow

by: Blake Brown, Kimber Collins

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – The Blue Angels are expected to hold their popular beach airshow this weekend, but officials are continuing to watch the weather in case any alternate plans have to be made.

Our sister station, News 5 in Mobile, has learned that if Friday’s dress rehearsal is rained out then the show will be canceled. If Saturday’s show gets rained out, they will perform the show on Sunday. If the rain is off and on and not widespread, the Blue Angels plan to delay the show.

We’re continuing to follow their plans and we’ll bring you the latest information as we receive it.

