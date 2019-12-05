Blountstown’s buzzin’ for state-bound Tigers

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown High School Varsity football team is heading to Tallahassee this weekend to compete in a state championship game.

After Hurricane Michael, the Tigers were unsure if they could finish the 2018 season. But they did.

The 2019 season also looked to be uncertain with destroyed facilities and equipment.

The team rallied though and are currently undefeated on the season.

They are set to play the Madison County Cowboys on Saturday night in an FHSAA Class 1- A State Championship.

Talking with community members, they all say this team is bringing hope to their city and also bringing the entire county together in times of adversity.

Kick-off is 7:00 ET inside Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.

See what different community members and leaders had to say about their home town team in the video above.

GO TIGERS!