Blountstown police officer fired following restaurant brawl

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. - An update on the brawl at a Franklin County business involving an off-duty police officer leads to statements issued today from law enforcement officials. Meanwhile, the officer at the center of the case has been fired.

The incident began last week when an off-duty Blountstown police lieutenant, his son and another man were arrested for attacking other patrons at the El Jalisco restaurant in Eastpoint.

Lt. Tim Partridge and the two other men were charged with misdemeanors in the aftermath of the fight. On Tuesday, Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said during a Facebook Live video the misdemeanor battery charges may be upgraded to a felony due to injuries on a female victim.

The State Attorney's will make a decision possibly this week. But his comments on the case in a Facebook live post triggered a response from Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory.

Mallory sent a letter to the media noting that he and Smith have not spoken about the case and that he had not received any updates on what he believed was an active and ongoing investigation since Friday. He added that Partridge was fired on Friday.

You can view the Facebook Live video here. Mallory's statement is below: