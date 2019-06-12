Blountstown Lieutenant arrested for battery Video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla -- A Blountstown Lieutenant, his son and another man are facing charges after getting involved in a fight in a Franklin County restaurant. It was all captured on security cameras.

Deputies say the fight started at 2:30 a.m. Friday morning as two tables at the El Jalisco restaurant in Franklin County began loudly talking to each other. That is when an off-duty Blountstown police officer, Lieutenant Tim Partridge got involved.

In the video, Partridge is seen walking to the back of the restaurant and raising his arm to make a point. He suddenly slaps the man sitting alone in the booth and then pushes him into a bench.

Partridge's son, a twenty-three-year-old Scott Dakota Partridge, is then seen walking up and trying to pull his father away. Moments later, the video shows the son walking towards the second booth and punched another man, knocking him to the floor.

A full brawl breaks out as Partridge runs back into the fight and threw multiple punches at a woman who was trying to stop him.

The video shows the father and son then leaving the restaurant.

They were later arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Lieutenant Tim Partridge is charged with four counts of battery. His son, Scott Dakota Partridge is charged with one count of battery and property damage.

A third man, Larry Joe Colson, was charged with one count of battery.

Blountstown Police Chief Mark Mallory says he is currently on administrative leave.

"We are waiting on the Franklin County Sheriff's office to conduct their investigation," said Mallory. "At that time he will remain on administrative leave while an internal investigation is being conducted."

Video courtesy of Calhoun Liberty Journal and the Franklin County Sheriff's office.

