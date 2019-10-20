Blountstown celebrates 34th Annual Goat Day and Pioneers Day

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents in Blountstown celebrated the towns 34th Annual Goat Day. An event put on by the Blountstown Rotary Club.



While the festival was modified this year due to the rain, fun was still had by all.



Residents and vendors filled Sam Atkins park and the community enjoyed food trucks, games, and, of course, the goat show.



Some people even paraded around the park in costumes. Each year, the festival typically attracts around 4 to 5,000 people.



Those in attendance also had the chance to celebrate pioneers day over at the pioneers settlement which takes place at the same park.



Those taking part in the goat show said that despite the rain, seeing everyone enjoy the show made it all worth it.



“My favorite part of today is just being able to be out here, seeing the pee wee show, seeing the little kids be able to get their hands on the animals and able to walk them around and just basically seeing all their parents look at their kids with the animals and taking pictures and being all happy and joyful,” said Hayley Kolmetz, a goat exhibitor.



All proceeds from the festival go towards scholarships given out by the Blountstown Rotary Club.