MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – This Friday, July 11 in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, Southern Craft Creamery is hosting a summer block party in Marianna.

The party kicks off at 10:30 a.m., wraps up around 8 p.m., and is open to the public.

The creamery makes all of its ice cream from scratch and sources all of their products from local farms and vendors.

Using local resources is very important to Southern Craft Creamery Co-Owner Dale Eade who says building relationships with local companies and people is what keeps his business strong.

“When we started, we wanted to make a product as local as we could, and obviously we get to define what local means,” Eade said. “For us, we really wanted to partner with farms in our county and surrounding counties.”

“So it’s a synergistic kind of relationship with each one of our providers of goods and services for our ice cream,” Eade went on to add.

The celebration Friday will also include lunch from “The Prime Rib Guy”, food trucks, local vendors, and even the grand opening of a new farm-to-table market right next to the creamery.

For more information on Friday’s event, or on Southern Craft Creamery click here.