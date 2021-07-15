Blind veteran known on social media receives kitchen renovations

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB)– A local veteran who happens to be blind, and his family, are celebrating a big change that will benefit their future.

“It’s been a wild journey,” said Aaron Hale.

Former army cook turned bomb tech, Aaron Hale, and his family received their home mortgage-free. It was a gift from Building Homes for Heroes back in 2013 after suffering an impairing injury.

“In 2011, I was injured by an IED, while I was performing my job,” said Hale.

Aaron had lost his eyesight after the blast, and right around when he met his wife McKayla, he lost his hearing.

“Completely deaf, completely blind, and had McKayla was right by my side nursing me back to health,” he said. “Of course, there are other less elaborate ways to get a second date.”

After the couple received their home, they started their family. Now, 10 years later, building homes for heroes partnered with lowes to make major home improvements.

“New countertops as well as trim and backsplash,” said Lowes Destin Assistant Store Manager, and U.S. Air Force Veteran Jason Zuromski. “Cali flooring, waterproof vinyl. It’s secure and good for children.”

Improvements made to the Hale family’s kitchen have allowed them to start their own company. Called Extra Ordinary Delights.

“I spend most of my time, of course, cooking for the home, cooking for the family, cooking for the business, and cooking for our social media videos,” said Hale.

‘Cooking Without Looking,’ the Hales have already made great use of this kitchen for their Tik-Tok cooking segment.

Aaron and McKayla said this was an extraordinary gift from the community.

Building Homes for Heroes has another home giveaway coming up in September and October.