PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are in the mood for a little ‘za a new option is coming to Panama City.

Blaze Pizza has announced it will be opening a location in Panama City. The restaurant will be located near Hobby Lobby in the Bay City Point shopping center.

The Los Angeles-based company was founded in 2011 and now has more than 340 restaurants across 38 states in 6 counties.

“We’re committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience, serving high-quality products featuring ingredients free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners,” the company’s website states. “Known for our savory artisanal pizzas and a customizable, made-to-order menu, we lead the industry in innovation and product excellence …”

It is unclear when the pizzeria will open. Equipment and sign is visible from outside the establishment. We have reached out to the company for more information.