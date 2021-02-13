Local NAACP Chapter hosts ‘Art walk’ to honor historic African American artists

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of Black History Month, many different organizations and groups are recognizing different aspects of African American culture.

Members of the local NAACP chapter hosted a virtual ‘art walk’ to highlight some historical black artists.

“In these images, I see a vibrant energy and color to the art.” said Local Outreach Librarian Heather Ogilvie.

Two local experts recognized several historic artists including Jacob Lawrence, Charles White, and others, all from the late 18th century. And in light of recent historic events for African Americans, Ogilvie thought this was a great way to bring the past to the present.

“This is culture and its history happening because we have a new black Vice President. And were rolling in on the tide of the Black Lives Matter/Black Voters Matter Movement and a real awakening,” said Ogilvie.

But this is not the only event the NAACP plans on hosting this month.

“We put together this series of Saturday events where we bring the full African American cultural experience forward. Learning not only about the history of African Americans, but where we are now,” said Ogilvie.

She encourages others to attend.

“We learn about art and we learn about poetry and we learn about science. And all of these things together, we will start to see ourselves whole, as one whole people. Black, white, and all the colors in between.” said Ogilvie.

The goal was to bring out creativity and passion amongst attendees.

Their next event will take place on Saturday, February 20th, with a webinar on African American inventions. That will take place at 2 pm.