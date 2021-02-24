FSU PC honors Black History Month with special ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The month of February is known nationally as Black History Month. Here locally at FSU-PC, they honored the annual event with a celebration, keynote speakers, and a musical performance from a recent graduate.

“It’s important to know who came before us and set the tone for the world.” said one of the speakers, Shamiricle Ross.

FSU PC recognized in particular, one guest speaker, and English Professor from the Tallahassee campus, Dr. Maxine Montgomery. In her speech, Dr. Montgomery shared some insight on the books she’s written, that mention different aspects of African-American culture.

“When we take a look at different aspects of black literature or expressive culture, we see the genius in those works in ways that point to the important contributions that African-Americans have made to American history and culture,” said Dr. Montgomery.

Much of her work highlights the importance of black women in society.

“Black women throughout history have been devalued, unappreciated, unacknowledged, and ignored. But in contemporary times you see an effort to excavate or recover that genius and highlight the achievements or the contributions to American culture on the behalf of black women,” said Dr. Montgomery.

Dr. Montgomery is also a huge advocate for young black girls growing up.

“I think the term black girl magic is an empowering one. It prompts black girls to look at themselves not as liabilities, but as the potential of what each of them possesses,” said Dr. Montgomery.

As for black history as a whole, other speakers at the event hope those in attendance took something from the celebration.

“Black history is important to the being of black people. It’s actually important to everyone, everyone gets something from it. Everyone learns something new each time it comes around.” said Ross.