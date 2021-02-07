Black History Month

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Military
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Political News
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
TaxWatch and Florida CFO discuss COVID liability and economic recovery
Video
Top Stories
Bay County Department of Health announces more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors
Gov. Ron DeSantis touts new sites for coronavirus vaccine
Video
Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, January 8
Florida seniors spend night in cars waiting in line for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Chief Meteorologist recaps 2020 hurricane season
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Milbury out, Babcock in for NHL broadcasts on NBC
Top Stories
Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach
Top Stories
Francisco Lindor all smiles after trade from Indians to Mets
No. 25 Washington St earns 1st ranking in women’s AP Top 25
NBA calls off 2 more games over virus-related concerns
Carson Palmer, Bob Stoops lead college Hall of Fame class
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Buy the Entertainment Card
Community Calendar
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Remarkable Woman 2020-2021
Home for the Holidays
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
2020 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Black Girls Run defies the perception of Black women and exercise
Video
NBA’s first Black female CEO helped transform culture of NBA franchise
Video
Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
Video
‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
Video
Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business
Video
More Black History Month Headlines
YearUp: Working to bridge the opportunity divide in communities of color across the U.S.
Video
Medallions aim to educate about one state’s involvement in slave trade
Video
One of nation’s youngest McDonald’s franchisees gives back to her neighborhood
Video
Bow tie business brings big-time success for young entrepreneur
Video
Black man makes his way to top of wine-making world
Video
From the bottom of the movie biz to the Oscars
Video
A lifetime shattering glass ceilings in math and science for Black women
Black California surgeon ‘walks the walk’ on virus vaccine
Rutherford High holds first Black History Showcase
Video
Black History Month celebration honors local achievements
Video
Trending Stories
Bay County Department of Health announces more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors
As many face looming evictions, Bay County sees surge in homelessness
Video
Mexico Beach rebuilds and waits for the bill
Video
New clues in Springfield murder point to an inside job
Video
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Biden pushes for $2,000 stimulus checks: How quickly could you get one?
Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt IDed
Democrats call Florida protest bill ‘overkill’
WCSO investigating a shooting in DeFuniak Springs
Live Stream
Don't Miss
Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt IDed
Combined Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar past $1 billion
‘I got caught up in the moment’: Man hanging from Senate balcony asks for forgiveness
FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week
Higher calling: Former NFL player helps children through ‘art activism’
Video
Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can’t be priests
White man seen in viral photos grabbing Black woman at pro-Trump protest was helping her escape, police say
Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm