Black History Month celebration honors local achievements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a culmination of Black History Month celebrations on Thursday at Rosenwald High School in Panama City.

The school hosted their annual Black History Month celebration event for middle and high school students. This year’s theme was “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants.”

The event spotlighted the achievements of local African-Americans who graduated from Rosenwald themselves, and have contributed to building up the Panama City community.

“They heard about so many people who yet, they can touch and see,” said Anita Dillard, former Rosenwald High School principal and honoree at the event. “We are still living, and that [shows] education and dreams do come true. It’s possible. We are living proof that dreams do come true.”

Organizers said the main idea of the assembly is to let the students know that there is living history here in the community and that they too can make a difference. They also said it’s important to continue to remind the students of that all year long.

“They sung a song, ‘reach out and touch someone,’ and that’s what we have to continue to do,” said resident and Rosenwald Alumnus, Leon Miller. “We just can’t touch them one day out of the year, we have to continue to touch them each day and try to guide them in the right direction.”

The assembly also featured student performances and speeches with the underlying message that the students can lift each other up every day.