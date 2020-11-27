Black Friday shoppers search for deals and PlayStations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A heavy fog covered the area and masks covered the faces of Black Friday shoppers. Area stores saw some lines as they opened at 5 a.m. and brisk business throughout the day.

“I’m here at Walmart getting Black Friday deals. I’m super excited we woke up really early to get here and get in line,” said shopper Brooke Peterson. “I’m super excited to look for household items, things in electronics and anything else that may pop up on the way.”

Baby Yoda, cheap televisions and the Playstation 5 are the hottest items on most wish lists.

“If they have it in-store I’m trying to surprise my brother with a PS5, it’s like his dream to have it. If they don’t have it in-store we’re maybe looking for a cool TV for a house or something like that. A big gift for either my brother or my significant other,” Peterson said.

For retailers, Friday could be a make or break moment in a brutal year. Meanwhile, shoppers were on the lookout for bargains.

“Black Friday you get to save some money,” said shopper Willie Wilson. “You know we all kind of tight for money right now. So the best thing about Black Friday is being able to get the discounts and to pocket the money.”

For those who survived a worldwide pandemic, this Christmas will be different.

“This year has been such a crazy, crazy year. So, I’m really excited just to spend time with the people I love and really focus on the reason for the season,” Peterson said.

It will be about more than gifts and stockings and game systems.

“Christmas is about love,” Wilson said. “Being able to be with your families the ones you love and if it’s good to give them some gifts you give them some gifts but it ain’t about the gifts it’s about the love.”