Bitty Bubbles Swims School and S.O.S. Auto are “Open For Biz”

It’s time for another segment of ‘”Open For Biz” sponsored by GED Lawyers.

This week, Chris Marchand focuses on Bitty Bubbles Swim School and S.O.S. Auto Service.

After the storm, a lot people were left with damage not only to their homes and businesses, but their vehicles as well.

S.O.S.. Auto Service finally finished repairs to their shop in Southport and are once again helping locals get back on the road.

S.O.S. Auto offers full service auto repairs, oil changes, tune-ups, a/c repair and lift kits just to name a few of their services.

If you are in need of some help with your vehicle call S.O.S. Auto in Southport at 276-4160.

On now to Panama City’s only year round swim school. Bitty Bubbles.

Bitty Bubbles offers an indoor heated pool that allows for no breaks in progress no chills and fewer outside distractions, like wasps or yellow flies.

One of the biggest benefits of Bitty Bubbles are the small class sizes. If you want more information Bitty Bubbles Swim School call 764-BITY.

