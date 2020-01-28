Bill to support veterans in STEM careers heads to President’s desk

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — Washington may be fighting over impeachment, but veterans brought Democrats and Republicans together on Monday.

The bipartisan “Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act,” originally introduced by Senators Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) passed the Senate last December and on Monday unanimously passed the House of Representatives.

The bill is aimed to assist veterans re-entering the workforce by directing the National Science Foundation to encourage veterans to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math, in addition to updating several scholarship and grant programs with outreach to veterans.

Representative Neal Dunn said on the House floor, “The bill directs the National Science Foundation to develop a veteran’s outreach plan and publish data on veteran’s participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields in its annual indicators report.”

Senator Marco Rubio praised the passage of the bill saying, “This important bipartisan bill to ensure our nation’s veterans have the skills and opportunities to succeed in STEM careers is now on its way to the President’s desk. The 21st-century workforce will be dominated by STEM roles, and our nation’s veterans are uniquely qualified to fill these jobs. I thank my colleagues in the Senate and House for getting this bipartisan bill across the finish line.”

