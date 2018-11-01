Bill Cramer Chevrolet Kicks of Empty Stocking Fund with $50,000 Donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Neighborhoods destroyed by Hurricane Michael have left few options for children to trick or treat.

However, on Wednesday at Bill Cramer Chevrolet, "trunk or treat" along with a party in the parking lot provided a safe and fun environment for families to enjoy the holiday.

Kids went car to car in costume collecting candy. Shortly after, those in attendance chowed down on some burgers and hot dogs. However, the main goal of the event wasn't the trick or treating. It was to announce that the empty stocking fund held every year by Bill Cramer Chevrolet will be a little different this year.

"This is without a doubt, the largest challenge that our community has ever faced. It's a crossroads. We can take one direction which is to worry about ever coming back the way we were, or we can take the other route-- which is let's strive to come back stronger and better than we were," said Owner of Bill Cramer Chevrolet, Bill Cramer.

The company is starting their fundraiser with a $50,000 donation to the Salvation Army. They're encouraging anyone who can afford to donate to help out the cause and help rebuild Panama City.

So far, the Salvation Army of Panama City's Incident Command has provided:

-225,250 meals

-140,140 Drinks

-126690 Snacks

-6,000 MRE's

-2,570 Hygiene Kits

-400 Food Boxes

-640 Tarps

-130 Clean-up Kits

-13,000 emotional and spiritual care contacts

-100 personnel on the ground

