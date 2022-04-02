PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida hosted their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Big Event fundraiser benefit’s the organization which has been the area’s leader in one-to-one mentoring for the last 30 years.

The fundraiser allows them to continue continue helping local children.

The night included a silent auction, dinner, and live music.

“We have grown so much over the years. Our community always comes through for us through everything that we have been through we have managed to exceed our goal every year,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida Senior Match Specialist Leanne Gaudet.

Northwest Florida BBBS matches children from single-family homes with mentors.



“We have found that if children have mentors in their life they just do better as a whole. So we see them do better with their grades, their self-esteem, they really do just kind of start to be just more confident in themselves and focused,” Gaudet said.

Big Brother Michael Gendara said it has been a life-changing experience.

“It gives me a great sense of responsibility and pride, being responsible for somebody’s upbringing and changing their perspective on the world,” Gendara said.

And The Big Event isn’t just for raising money.

“Part of this is to raise awareness for our program,” Gaudet said. “We have a lot of children on our waiting list who need volunteers, especially big brothers.”

There are currently 37 kids on a list waiting for a Big Brother and Big Sister.

If you’re interested in volunteering visit their website or give them a call at 763-KIDS.