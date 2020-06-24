Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida awarded the 2020 Virginia Thomas Big of the Year Award

BAY COUNTY Fla. — Through COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida have found a way to celebrate, even if it is over a zoom call.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida have awarded the 2020 Virginia Thomas Big of the Year Award

This year the Big Brother and Sisters surprised their most recent recipient through a zoom celebration Tuesday.

Cristen Hobbs received the 2020 Virginia Thomas Big of the Year Award.

“Just so happy,” Hobbs said. “To be recognized for something like this, it is such an honor.”

The Virginia Thomas award is given to the big that goes above and beyond to make an impact on their community and their littles, just as Hobbs did through with her little Tynetta.

“It’s been quite a struggle because it just seems like one thing after the next since we were matched,” Hobbs said. “You know, the hurricane happened shortly after her, and the coronavirus obviously. “

Although it has not always been easy for this big and little pair, Hobbs has still been there for Tynetta.

“Tynetta went from being a D student in reading to a B student,” said Jessica Prather at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

If you are interested in becoming a big, Chris Cramer, a previous board member, and current big brother said it is an excellent opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life.

“You have no idea, you know, what actions you do that you think are really just inconsequential. And they make a huge impact on someone else,” said Cramer.