Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of mentors, hosts hibachi fundraiser event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida is working to raise money and spread the word about the organization and they aimed to do just that on Thursday night with a spooky fundraiser event at Osaka in Pier Park.

Guests arrived in costumes of all varieties for the cookoff event. Sponsors worked with the chefs to help cook a hibachi meal.

“We’re looking to raise funds to support our matches but we’re also trying just to raise awareness for our mission, what we do in the community,” said Dana Hall, the Director of Development for BBBS of N.W. Florida. “[We’re] hoping that we get some new people through the door coming to our events and then also to maybe become a big.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters matches volunteer ‘mentors’ with an underprivileged child in the community who they get to spend time with.

Since the hurricane, the organization has seen an extreme need for mentors.

“We would love for you to come and be a sponsor and help us to raise money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program so that we can continue to run the program,” said Conssandra Ford, a ‘Big Sister’ with the organization. “There’s a lot of little ones that need bigs so if you’re interested in becoming a big, please come to the program.”

BBBS Northwest Florida will be hosting a ‘corks and canvases fundraiser on February 29th. To learn more about the organization and how to get involved, click here.