Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Nerf event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida held their first big event Tuesday night since Hurricane Michael.

Laughter and yells filled the air of Panhandle Nerf as big brothers and sisters joined their littles and board members for a night of fun and bonding.

In between the running and sneaking up on their friends, there was pizza and free backpacks given away from Allstate.

“When we have events like this, it is about fostering that relationship and that love and that care that our kids desperately need in this community, especially right now,” board member and Bay County vice chair Nathaniel Taylor said. “So having fun is a perfect way to release a lot of that stuff and if you’re playing Nerf, you wanna talk about a release? It’s a pretty good release.”

Taylor says he tries to attend as many events as possible because it reminds him why he does what he does and focuses his purpose.

“Why are we doing this? Well when you see all these kids running around having a blast, developing these relationships and enjoying their lives- that’s why you do it,” Taylor said.

Match specialist Leanne Gaudet says the number of cases they had was cut in half by the storm when kids and volunteers left the area. Currently, the organization really needs volunteers to be matched with kids, specifically big brothers.

For more information, check out Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida’s website.