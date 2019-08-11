Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts ‘Corks N’ Canvases’ Fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday night community members came together for a good cause, all while tasting some wine and checking out some artwork.

It was the annual ‘Corks N’ Canvases’ event, a wine tasting and art auction to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida.

The organization helps hundreds of children each year through mentorship programs. More than 616 children were mentored by a big brother or big sister in Northwest Florida last year, and 98 of those kids were in Bay County.

Last year this event raised over 64,000 dollars for the organization.

If you are interested in becoming a big brother or big sister call 850-763-KIDS.