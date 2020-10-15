Biden Harris Victory Center opens in Panama City

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — As the general election is quickly approaching, many are lining their lawns and businesses with yard signs of their favorite candidates.

In Panama City, the Biden Harris Victory Center opened Wednesday, ready to hand out those yard signs and encourage people to get out and vote.

Sign, seal, and deliver, is the important information the speakers here at the Biden and Harris Victory Center want all residents to know, no matter who they are voting for.

The Biden Harris Victory Center is located at 25 E 8 St in Panama City.

“I am very proud and excited to open the Biden Victory Center here in Panama City,” said Alvin Peters of Peters and Scoons Attorneys.

Peters said residents should not wait to vote.

“If you have your ballot by mail on your kitchen counter, today is the day to put it in the mail or turn it in at the supervisor of the elections office,” said Peters.

If you have not decided yet, George Smith, a former Callaway City Commissioner, and Air Force Veteran had some pointers.

“Those people that we elect ought to be the people that we think are going to take care of the business in our best interests, not theirs,” said Smith.

“The vote is the muscle that makes democracy strong,” said Peters.

Patricia Byrd, the Democratic Executive Committee Chair, said she has already seen a great amount of enthusiasm this voting season.

“I am happy to see the younger people realize this is not my future, this is their future,” said Byrd.

Byrd wants residents to examine each candidate and sign, seal and deliver their ballots soon.

Members of the Biden Harris Victory Center said they would be handing out signs throughout the day during normal business hours, leading up to the election.