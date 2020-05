PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A bicyclist was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Beach Drive on Wednesday night.

According to Panama City Police two cyclist were riding west bound on Beach Drive around 11:00 p.m. when a car hit one of the cyclist. The bicycle hit did not have rear facing lights on it.

Neither the second bicyclist or the driver of the car sustained injuries.