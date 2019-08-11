Bicyclist in critical condition after mid-morning accident.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 54 year old Panama City Beach man is in critical condition following a mid-morning accident.

It happened on Highway 231 and Cemetery Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Ricky Sanders was walking south on 231 with his bicycle by his side. A vehicle driven by 56 year old Steven Stottlemyre of Panama City was also traveling south on 231 when he drifted out of the travel lane and onto the outside shoulder striking the pedestrian.

Charges are pending and the case is still under investigation.