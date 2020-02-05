Bicycle lane to be constructed along CR 389

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–At Tuesday’s Commission meeting, Bay County approved a bicycle lane project along County Route 389 in the City of Lynn Haven.



“It will connect State 77 to 390 along 389 so it’s a nice addition to that part of town,” said Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts.



Currently, there are no bicycling paths in the city, leading riders to depend on uneven sidewalks and driving along curbs.



“Over the last several years since the County passed the half-cent infrastructure tax, one of the mandates in that tax was for sidewalks and pedestrian safety,” Griffitts said.



While the project’s primary goal is safety and developing the area, it’s purpose goes much further.



“Unfortunate accident several years ago, Mr. Wishart, was killed in this area. There was a large push from that part of the County to add bike lanes and sidewalks in that area so we’ve been working with dot since that time to try and get that done,” Griffitts said.



Wishart was a well-known educator in Bay County. His daughter, Rebekah, says she’s thrilled. She believes the new project will save many lives.

“I’m really excited because maybe it’ll make people like me feel safer, that it’s safe to ride on the road again because ill be honest I haven’t ridden that stretch of road because I don’t feel safe,” said Rebekah Wishart, the victim’s daughter.



The FDOT will cover the cost of the project through federal funding. Construction is expected to begin within the next three months.