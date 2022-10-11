BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
Amazon Prime events are known for their great deals across a broad spectrum of products and retailers. While you can save hundreds on higher priced items, such as a Sony Smart TV or an Fire HD 8 Tablet, many shoppers choose to use this sale to get exceptional deals on less pricey items, like the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker or an Amazon Smart Thermostat.
Since there are so many products on sale, we’ve put together a list of items under $50 that you can get during the Prime Early Access Sale. We’ve organized that list into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.
These prices are always subject to change. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as BestReviews adds new must-have deals.
Updated: October 11, 5:30 a.m. PT
Apple AirTag leather key rings and other trending deals
Nutale Key Finder, Four-pack: 20% off
These key finders attach to your most important personal items and connect to your phone. If you ever set something down without paying attention, your phone will tell you exactly where that item is.
Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal Gratitude Journal: 28% off
You don’t realize how much you have to be grateful for until you make a list. With this journal, you can keep track of all the amazing things in your life to realize how blessed you truly are.
Pop Socket: 45% off
If you are unfamiliar, a Pop Socket is a little disk that sticks to the back of your phone. When you pull it out, it gives you a convenient handle that doubles as a stand. When you’re done with it, just push it back down to flat.
Primula Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker: 20% off
A quick search on the internet will reveal many benefits that cold-brew coffee has over regular coffee. This model is an excellent option for cold brewing. It is easy to use and makes enough to keep you going throughout the day.
TOPCEE Weighted Blanket: 45% off
A weighted blanket can help with anxiety and let you sleep better. This one is a breathable option with an evenly dispersed weight that won’t bunch up. For convenience, it is machine-washable.
Other top deals in this space
- It’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas decorations. This pack of shatterproof bulbs is only $23.99.
- This Crock-Pot Slow Cooker is a versatile appliance for easy meal prep. It’s only $39.99
- This Sony Smart TV offers image quality that will impress. It’s 20% off today.
- The gamer in your life will love the GTPLAYER Gaming Chair that provides outstanding comfort. You’ll love the $109.99 price tag.
- The Hexagram Christmas Tablecloth will add a touch of festive decor to your holiday meal. It’s just $13.59 during the Early Access sale.
- The Wrangler Hardside Bag will fit your essentials and protect them during travel. It’s only $43.17.
- This 33-foot strand of Christmas lights is a must-have deal at $31.99.
- The Funwhole Cabin Building set is challenging for kids and adults. It’s 20% off.
- At just $47.99, the Larksound Soundbar is made for the audiophile on a budget.
- The KRUPS Simple Brew is the machine to get for anyone who prefers a basic coffee maker. It’s only $15.36 during the big sale.
DAYBETTER smart light bulbs, Echo devices and other tech and electronics deals
DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs: 20% off
Smart light bulbs, such as these six, are a convenience you will appreciate. You can turn them on and off without leaving the couch. And it even works remotely for times when you are not at home, so it can look like you are.
An Echo Dot lets you use your voice to control all the compatible smart devices in your home. It is compact, convenient and simple to set up.
Wireless Charging Station: 40% off
A wireless charger adds a degree of convenience that can make your life a little easier. With this model, you can just drop several mobile devices down, and it will begin charging. No fussing with finding and connecting the right charging cable.
Anker Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 27% off
You take your phone everywhere, but that’s not enough for a party. The Anker Soundcore connects to your mobile device and lets you stream music wherever you go. It features a rugged build and is water-resistant.
Fire TV Streaming Stick: 50% off
If you don’t have a smart TV, that’s OK. The Fire TV Stick gives you access to over a million movies and TV shows, so you can enjoy your entertainment on demand.
Other top deals in this space
- The Fire HD 8 Tablet is a top-seller that’s only $44.99 today.
- With this solar power bank, your devices will always have a charge. It’s 69% off.
- The avid gamer on your list will appreciate an old-school handheld game like this one from HigoKids. It’s available for $21.59.
- Amazon’s Smart Thermostat allows you to save energy without spending a lot of money on the device thanks to the $41.99 price.
- The Echo Show 5 Kids model has content youngsters love. If you buy it today, you’ll pay just $39.99.
- This wall mount is designed especially for the latest Echo Dot. It’s only $24.99.
- Even though the RADCLO Mini Drone is just $43.99, it still has a notable camera.
- You can give your phone a break when you own an affordable digital camera like this model that’s marked down to $42.14.
- VTech’s KidiZoom Smartwatch is designed especially for kids. It was $62.99, but now it’s $32.99.
- The JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker is only $39.95 today.
Polo Ralph Lauren shirts and other apparel and accessories deals
COOFANDY Men’s Cotton Shirt: 40% off
Quality items are even more desirable when you know you are getting a great deal. For instance, this cotton shirt is currently deeply discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale.
Repel Travel Umbrella: 11% off
It doesn’t matter how flawless your ensemble is if you arrive at work drenched. The Repel Umbrella is a compact travel umbrella that is effortless to take with you on your morning commute, so you arrive at work looking just as great as you did when you left the house.
VEEST Heated Socks: 20% off
It’s the little things that can make you feel like you’ve won at life. For example, these heated socks can help keep your feet toasty no matter how cold the weather gets. You can even wear them around the house to help combat chills.
SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses: 39% off
Sunglasses aren’t just stylish, they protect your eyes too. With their sleek design, this pair is the perfect accent to nearly any outfit. You can look good while keeping your eyes healthy.
Dream Pairs Plush Slippers: 44% off
These slippers offer more than warmth. The soft fuzzy interior provides a luxury tactile experience as well. Your feet will thank you.
Other top deals in this space
- With four attractive pieces and a price of $28.79, this handbag set is an unbeatable deal.
- This three-pack of Laite Hebe Leggings is only $21.99.
- Guys can never have enough T-shirts, and fortunately, this Amazon Essentials Set of 2 is on sale for $10.40.
- Classic Wrangler Jeans for men are marked down from $29.85 to $20.90.
- New Balance Kid’s shoes come in numerous fun colors. They are 29% off.
- Stock up on Amazon Essentials Men’s sweatshirts and save 30%.
- Simple Joys by Carter’s baby girl’s bodysuits are $13.20 during the Prime event.
- Matching Christmas pajamas are 39% off (prices vary by size).
- The Early Access sale is a great time to find fashionable boots, like these by Dream Pairs that are up to 27% off, depending on the size.
Dash mini waffle makers Lodge cookware and other home and kitchen deals
Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker: 31% off
Waffles are magic. They can almost guarantee a smile at breakfast. With the Dash Multi Mini, you can make your kids happy every morning.
Aooshine Touch Control Lamp: 20% off
If you’ve ever fumbled for the switch on a bedside lamp at night, you know how frustrating it can be to turn it on or off. This model operates with just a quick tap on the base, so you can have light or darkness with zero hassles.
NETANY Shower Squeegee: 35% off
All that moisture on your shower walls contributes to mold and mildew growth. A shower squeegee is an excellent way to reduce those undesirable elements by using it to quickly wipe down the shower walls when you’re done.
J-HVA Glass and Bottle Rinser: 20% off
Whether it’s baby bottles or wine glasses, it’s tough to clean the inside. With a special rinser, all you need to do is place the glass on the base, press down and a powerful stream of water rinses the inside clean.
Lodge Cast-iron Skillet: 27% off
With proper care, a cast-iron skillet can be handed down from generation to generation. When considering the top models, Lodge is the only way to go. The brand makes high-quality pieces with even heating that come pre-seasoned.
Other top deals in this space
- Every home cook needs a variety of knives like those in this set of 12 for $13.49.
- The Barista Warrior Pour Over Coffee Set makes a nice gift for any coffee lover. The $19.99 price reflects a 20% savings.
- DG Collections Kitchen Dish Towels is a set of 12 for $22.39.
- The Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker is a classic 12-cup model that’s only $32.98.
- This LEVOIT Air Purifier is all you need for small spaces. It’s available for $41.99.
- The Amazon Basics Toaster is marked down to $24.02.
- This steamer will keep your clothes looking their best with minimal effort. It’s 20% off today.
- A handheld vacuum is all you need for quick cleanups. This one is marked down from $59.99 to $39.99.
- The Dots Arts Desk Lamp is $17.59; it was $29.99.
- The Kitchen Mama Can Opener’s unique design has made it a top seller. At 40% off, it’s just $20.99.
Fiskars pruning shears and other lawn and garden deals
Fiskars Pruning Snips: 50% off
Plants need care. Pruning them helps stimulate and direct growth to increase health. These are sharp and ergonomic, allowing you to snip away cleanly with little effort.
Addlon String Lights: 54% off
The right lighting can make your patio look amazing. These lights can be wrapped around deck railings, hung from fences or strung about to create a magical wonderland of outdoor lighting.
Betus Manual Garden Weeder: 20% off
Weeding your lawn can put a strain on your lower back. The Betus Manual Weeder allows you to complete the task without bending over, so you have no aches and pains the following day.
Buyplus Adjustable Rake: 20% off
If you have a fence, deck or other structures in your yard, they can create little nooks for debris to build up. This adjustable rake can collapse down to fit in narrow spaces to clean out any leaves that gather. Alternatively, it can open wide to cover larger areas when needed.
Alpine Corporation Tabletop Water Fountain: 49% off
Moving water can help you reduce stress. This model is a small tabletop water fountain that looks gorgeous and adds serenity to your outdoor living space.
Other top deals in this space
- A garden sprayer makes it easy to water plants. This model is $12.79.
- At only $7.88, the Fiskars Trowel makes a nice addition to any garden tool set.
- The Gardtech trowel cuts through weeds with ease. It was $25.99 but is $15.99 today.
- You’ll get all of the garden hand tools you need in the Jardineer Set that’s just $23.99 today.
- This three-piece garden tool set makes a nice stocking stuffer for the gardener in your life. The sale price is $9.99.
- Leaf scoops simplify fall yard cleanup. This pair is only $9.09.
- This turf rake is only $28.99.
- You can save on planters now and be ready when spring arrives. This pair is marked down to $31.99.
- Stock up now on Miracle Grow Potting Soil, and you’ll save 45%.
- A bird feeder is the perfect addition to your garden. The Twinkle Star Feeder is just $15.19.
WODFitters resistance bands and other sports and fitness equipment deals
Whatafit Resistance Bands: 50% off
Resistance bands can be added to nearly any exercise to increase the intensity and give you a more efficient workout. The set is color-coded and portable. It’s like having a gym that can fit in your pocket.
ATIVAFIT Dumbbell Set: 20% off
Resistance training is essential for not only building muscle but keeping bones strong. The pieces in this set feature a slip-resistant grip and come in a variety of weights, so you can choose the one that’s right for your fitness level.
AQUAFIT Water Bottle: 43% off
If you are exercising right, you are sweating. You need to replace that water so your muscles can heal and won’t cramp up. The AQUAFIT is a large, durable, spill-proof option you can easily take with you to the gym.
DEGOL Jump Rope: 20% off
When it comes to cardio, few exercises come close to the benefits you get from jumping rope. The X is a weighted, adjustable model that can be sized to your body so you get the most out of each and every jump.
Amazon Basics Balance Board: 31% off
When you are on an unstable surface, you need to engage your core to maintain balance. This increases the intensity of your workout. This board is a rugged option with a textured surface for traction that can help you get more out of your exercises.
Other top deals in this space
- This high-quality yoga mat is on sale for $18.03.
- At $39.99, the SKG SmartWatch is a budget-friendly tracker.
- You can get a vegan-approved boost of protein from Vega Essentials Plant-Based Protein Powder that’s currently 27% off.
- Bala Bangles Wearable Weights simplify workouts. They are 20% off during the Prime event.
- This fit hoop is $26.98.
- These yoga shorts were $29.99 and are on sale today for $20.79 (discounts vary by size).
- At a price of $11.16, it’s a good time to stock up on fitness gloves.
- Sukeen Cooling Towels are marked down from $29.99 to $19.99.
- This Amazfit Tracker is trim and affordable. You can buy it today for $29.49.
- Monitor your fitness progress with the Etekcity Smart Scale that’s on sale for $25.49.
Revlon curling irons and other health and beauty deals
IKV Curling Iron: 20% off
The right curling iron can style your hair in ways you never imagined. This styler has a large barrel for looser curls, multiple heat settings and an auto shut-off for safety.
Crest Teeth-Whitening Strips: 35% off
Even clean teeth can develop a yellowish tint over time. Crest strips let you brighten your teeth to give you a dazzling smile that makes both you and others feel better.
KAIESS Ring Light: 25% off
A ring light has become essential if you take selfies or do any kind of video calls. The NEEWER Ring Light covers your face evenly to diminish unwanted shadows, so you always look your best on camera.
Dollar Shave Club Disposable Razors: 15% off
A razor is only good for about a week at best. So you need an ample supply. These are top-quality disposable razors that offer a close yet comfortable shave.
Deweisn Makeup Mirror: 57% off
A reliable makeup mirror is essential if you want to look your best. This model lets you see your face from a variety of angles, has a compact build and is lighted so you can always clearly see how great you look.
Other top deals in this space
- At a price of $5.59 for 10 Canvalite Nail Files, it’s a great time to stock up and save.
- This gel nail set includes 27 colors and an LED light. It’s $35.99 for Early Prime Access.
- You can try five fragrances for one price in this set that’s only $15.
- A jade roller is a nice gift or a perfect self-care item. This one is $13.59.
- You’ll get 15 eyeliners in this set which was $13.99. It’s only $7.99 today.
- This well-made round brush is ideal for blowouts. It’s marked down to $11.59.
- You’ll get Pantene shampoo, conditioner and treatment in this set that’s just $12.59 today.
- The Goodbaby thermometer is touchless and simple to use. The price of $15 is a good deal.
- The Colgate Optic White Whitening Pen produces noticeable results for just $31.49.
