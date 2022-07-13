PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — Terry Yates was attempting to unload several poles at his sawmill in Ponce de Leon in March when somehow, the logs came loose from his loader.

The logs tumbled over and crashed into yates as he was backing up the tractor, knocking him unconscious.

Despite the doctor’s doubts that Yates would ever be physically or mentally the same, Yates has regained 95 percent of his mental function, but he is now paralyzed from the waist down.

“Terry’s been sawing wood for me for several years and stuff that I build. In fact, he is probably the first one who has sawed any lumber for me. He has been sawing for several years for stuff that I build,” Eddie King, a lifelong friend of Terry’s said.

Friends, family, and even Yates customers are asking for the community to come out to the Benefit Shoot for Terry and the Terry Yates Benefit.

All of the funds will go towards the expensive medical equipment he will need for his home, that isn’t covered by insurance.

“We are just hoping and praying when he gets home he can adjust. It’s hard to imagine. This is a man who by the time he got out of high school started working with wood. This is all Terry’s wood. This is just a small sample. Obviously, if you look around this is just a big sample in the building. He’s been all over the place. His wood’s probably all over the place,” a lifelong friend of Terry’s said.

The Terry Yates Benefit will include a silent auction, fish fry, and live music from Nashville singer and songwriter Dustin Herring, 13-year-old Kiera Howell and Georgina Hicks.



“He’s probably been through three or more sawmills since he started this because he works hard. He works real hard. It was a freak accident. Very freak. Terry’s fooled with logs basically all his life so it’s quite a shock to the community so there’s a lot of people who know terry and love him and look forward to getting him back home and headed on the right road,” Arban said.

Terry’s friends and family are selling fish plates and raffle tickets for a chance to win one of two – AR-15 rifles and a 24′ x 36′ x 10′ pole barn.

The raffle drawings will be held at the conclusion of the event.

The Benefit Shoot for Terry will be on July 15 at Bullet and Bones Sportsman Club in DeFuniak Springs, Fla. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m and will start at 6 p.m.

The Terry Yates Benefit and Fish Fry will start at 10 a.m. on July 23 at the Ponce de Leon Town Hall.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the fish fry and silent auction they can contact Sabrina Gibbons at 850-865-0288. To donate you can also Venmo @Terry-Pat-Yates.