Beloved community member dies in boating accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has confirmed Christ Cordon, long-time owner of Cahall’s Deli in Panama City, was killed in a boating accident Tuesday night.

Cordon grew up in Bay County and has supported a number of local charities.

Many are in a state of shock learning the news.

Christ Cordon is pictured above working at Cahall’s Deli in June 2019.

According to the FWC, the accident happened around 6:30 p.m., when they spotted a boat going in circles in the Watson Bayou. Shortly after, law enforcement pulled Cordon from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

FWC officials said they believe he was the only one on the boat, and was killed when he fell out of the boat and was struck by the propeller.

Christ was a client and friend of WMBB, who catered many of our events. We want to wish our most sincere condolences to the Cordon family.

