LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County youth robotics team is headed to the state title competition.

The Galactic Squirrels Robotics team members were runners-up in the First Tech Challenge (FTC) AeroCoast league championship this past weekend.

The team designed, created, and programmed a robot to pick up an object then place it on a specific target.

This is the second time the team has gone to state, but it will be their first time in person.

COVID forced organizers to stage last year’s event virtually.

“It feels wonderful for us,” team member T. Carson Kelly said. “We put a lot of hours in. Many weekends competing, practicing, getting everything ready as well as over the past few years honing our skills. Our coders learning how to code, learning new stuff so that way we can bring the next season even better.”

The team needs to raise three-thousand dollars in the next month to pay for the trip to state costs.

For a link to their GoFundMe account, click here.