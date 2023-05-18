BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 8th Annual Florida Jeep Jam has been taking place all week and there’s still plenty more to come today and this weekend.

The vendor village at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach is getting ready to open to the public on Saturday.

More than 2,000 jeeps and their owners from all over the US, even Alaska, are in town to enjoy all the jeep-friendly activities.

An obstacle course, a family drive-in movie night, and a charity jeep wash are only a glimpse of the event.

It’s not too late to register your Jeep. Sign up at the venue.

Florida Jeep Jam official Andrea Hess said it’s a great event to bring your families to.

“We have the turtle crawl, we have the Bon Voyage party at Pier Park, a little bit of something that everyone can come and watch or participate in,” Hess said. “They can even buy a jeep while they’re here or win one that’s being raffled off. So if you’re not a Jeep enthusiast you might be when you leave.”

Raffle tickets for the 2007 Jeep Wrangler JK loaded with extras cost $25 a ticket.

Admission into vendor village is $15 for two days or $10 for Saturday. It opens to the public at 9 a.m. Children under 12 get in for free.

Pets are also welcome to vendor village. Hess said she hopes to see some unique animals at the event.

Live music, a kids’ zone, and alcohol are all going to be there.

Click here for the full event schedule.