Becky Johns wins local Remarkable Women contest

Over the last few weeks, we have shown you the accomplishments and successes of four local women.

They were finalists in our station-wide “Remarkable Women” contest in honor of women’s history month in March.

A panel of local women selected them from dozens of submissions from our viewers.

We are now excited to announce the winner of the contest, Becky Johns.

Johns is the records supervisor for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and has dedicated more than 30 years of her life to providing Christmas presents to children in Bay County through Project 25.

As the winner, Johns will be headed to New York City where she will attend the taping of a show.

Friday morning, after Johns was announced as the winner, a family that she has helped through Project 25 surprised her to thank her for her help through the program.