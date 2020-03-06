Breaking News
Report: Jones confessed to killing mother, bystander

Becky Johns wins local Remarkable Women contest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the last few weeks, we have shown you the accomplishments and successes of four local women.

They were finalists in our station-wide “Remarkable Women” contest in honor of women’s history month in March.

A panel of local women selected them from dozens of submissions from our viewers.

We are now excited to announce the winner of the contest, Becky Johns.

Johns is the records supervisor for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and has dedicated more than 30 years of her life to providing Christmas presents to children in Bay County through Project 25.

As the winner, Johns will be headed to New York City where she will attend the taping of a show.

Friday morning, after Johns was announced as the winner, a family that she has helped through Project 25 surprised her to thank her for her help through the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Scott's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Turnipseed Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Asland's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Shepard's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Palmasani Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Joyner's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Deabate's First Grade Class"

Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wright's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Laberdesque's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruckner's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Graves' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Graves' Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thomason's Fifth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Becky Johns wins Remarkable Women Contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Becky Johns wins Remarkable Women Contest"

PC marina open house

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC marina open house"

Gulf Coast State College holds annual Foundation Dinner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Coast State College holds annual Foundation Dinner"

Victim's brother reacts to suspects' arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victim's brother reacts to suspects' arrest"

Brother makes emotional plea after sister's murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brother makes emotional plea after sister's murder"

Former Holmes District Schools employee facing battery charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Holmes District Schools employee facing battery charges"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.