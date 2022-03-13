BEAR CREEK, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of Bear Creek found themselves under an evacuation order last week due to the rapidly growing Bertha Swamp Road fire.

But an unlikely purchase by a Bear Creek resident came in handy.

A vintage fire truck helped to battle the bear creek blazes.

Brandon Sochor has been collecting oddities for over 25 years.

So when he was able to get his hands on a vintage fire truck at an auction last year, he jumped at the opportunity.

The 1989 Ford firetruck was recently decommissioned from the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire truck is still fully operational and was brought out of retirement to help battle the Bertha Swamp Road fire.

“We put it into use this last week with the Bear Creek fires that came on,” Sochor said. “Some of the neighbors are familiar with how fire trucks work. He called me up and said, ‘Hey is your firetruck working?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, let’s put it to use.”‘

Sochor said the community came together to protect their neighborhood.

“One of the neighbors is one of the fire chiefs over at Youngstown so he’s familiar with the older trucks,” Sochor said. “Another neighbor, he owns another company that runs large machiners so he’s very familiar with driving big vehicles and it’s just been a community effort to help save people in our own neighborhood.”

Sochor also said all the firefighters from across the state that were there to protect Bear Creek got a kick out of seeing the old firetruck up and running.

“All the new fire trucks were hooting and hollering. They were pretty excited to see an old truck in play and in use,” Sochor said. “We actually used it to save 2 or 3 families’ homes that were really close to the fire.”

Luckily no houses in Bear Creek were burned by the fires.