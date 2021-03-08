Beach Vending will follow stricter rules this season in Walton County

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Beach businesses that rent chairs and umbrellas on the beach now have new rules to follow in Walton County.

The Board of County Commissioners passed the new Beach Ordinance for this year in February. And now the Code Compliance Office is starting to follow those changes.

Vendors on the beach will be following a stricter set of rules.

“This year we have implemented the suspension and ramification process,” said Code Compliance Director Tony Cornman. “So, basically what that means is, we have a matrix of violations that a vendor could be sited for.”

Cornman said they listened to complaints and made adjustments, especially when it came to empty chairs taking up beach space. This is known commonly as ‘ghost chairs.’

“They are not allowed to set up until 8 a.m. And they have got to take it down by 5 p.m. And they have got to have an attendant on duty,” said Cornman.

He said vendors who do not follow the new rules, will face a board and potential consequences. Beach vending permits could be revoked if the process is not followed.

Another change is an expansion of vendors in the area. Beach vendors are now located at 19 beach entrances as opposed to last year, which was only nine.

“It’s about double,” he said. “We have about over 25,000 sets that would be available to the public through those 19 entrances per day.”

Each year beach vending permits expire, so the Code Compliance Office is currently processing this year’s permits.

“We had to wait till the commissioners decided exactly what we were going to do as far as vending, so we had to wait,” said Cornman.

Now that beach vendors permit can be revoked, Code Compliance is asking for your help. If you notice anything that may need to be reported, you can contact them at their office in Santa Rosa Beach.