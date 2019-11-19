Beach to host fifth annual Home for the Holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Fifth Annual Beach Home for the Holidays event will be held November 29 and 30 starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.

The event is free to attend, and will feature live entertainment from country music artist Scotty McCreery, as well as fireworks and the lighting of a 36-foot Christmas tree.

Aaron Bessant Park in Pier Park will hold the festivities over the two days and the schedule can be found on Visit Panama City Beach’s website.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more, and tune in at 5 a.m. November 27 to see News 13 This Morning live from the event’s location.