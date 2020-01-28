Beach scooter rental dispute goes to Florida Supreme Court

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Panama City Beach Faces Lawsuit Over Scooter Rental Requirements_-6708453871284499624

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — A dispute about a Panama City Beach decision to ban the rental of motorized scooters has gone to the Florida Supreme Court.

Classy Cycles, Inc. filed a notice last week that is a first step in asking the Supreme Court to take up the issue after a November ruling by the 1st District Court of Appeal upheld the ban, according to documents posted on the Supreme Court website. As is common, the notice does not detail the arguments that attorneys for Classy Cycles will make.

The appeals-court ruling rejected arguments that Panama City Beach did not have the power to ban a business unless it is a legal nuisance and that such restrictions are “preempted” by state laws. The case stems from two ordinances passed in 2017 to prohibit the overnight rental of scooters and to completely prohibit scooter rentals effective Sept. 8, 2020. Classy Cycles, Inc., took the case to the appeals court after a Bay County circuit judge upheld the ordinances.

The appeals court focused, in part, on the city’s home-rule powers in addressing potentially dangerous conditions.

“We find no error in the trial court’s determination that a geographically small city has the right to restrict a business from operating within the city when the undisputed facts demonstrate that the restriction is for the safety of the city’s citizens and visitors,” the ruling said.

“We also find that (a state traffic control law) does not preempt the ordinances because it provides the city the right to pass restrictions on types of vehicles which may be operated in congested areas.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

Caturday at the Mermaid to be held February 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caturday at the Mermaid to be held February 1"

Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locals learn history of St. Andrew Bay harbor pilots at presentation"

Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County receives FEMA reimbursement"

Marianna K8 School Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marianna K8 School Update"

common core being replaced

Thumbnail for the video titled "common core being replaced"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.